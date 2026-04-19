Four years at BVB ended in utter tragedy: Niklas Süle never got his revenge on FC Bayern

In the 37th minute, Süle slipped in the penalty area while trying to tackle Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, twisting his knee. As he fell, he grimaced in pain, then raised his arm just before landing on his back. At that instant, Kramaric’s strike hit his hand. Referee Daniel Siebert initially let play continue, then allowed Süle treatment before the defender, in tears and supported by medical staff, limped off. Only after this did Siebert review the incident at the touchline and award a penalty, in line with the widely criticised handball regulations. By the time Kramaric converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0, Süle was already in the stadium’s underground tunnels. “We don’t know anything for certain yet. At least he was able to put weight on it. That’s a good sign, at any rate,” Kovac reported later. Managing director Lars Ricken, however, was less optimistic: “There is already a suspicion of a serious injury. He’s sitting in the dressing room with a bandage on his knee,” he said.

On Sunday afternoon, BVB cautiously gave the all-clear: Süle had sustained only a “minor knee injury”, and he might yet feature in the final stretch of the season.

Süle will leave BVB in the summer after four largely injury-hit years, a departure confirmed since mid-March. As a result, the slip, the injury and the penalty may unwittingly define his time in Dortmund, regardless of whether he plays again. For BVB, the immediate priority is securing second place in the Bundesliga; two consecutive defeats have kept that goal in jeopardy, at least mathematically.

That snapshot was merely the latest in a series: fans still recall the photo from shortly before the 2024 Champions League final, which showed him training in a shirt stretched tight across his midsection.





Before Saturday, he had already missed 226 days—and 39 matches—over the past two seasons due to a series of muscle, back, and thigh injuries. Saturday’s outing, against his first professional club, was only his tenth Bundesliga appearance this term, totalling 485 minutes.