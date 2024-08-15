Alexander Isak, Lois Openda and the forwards Man City should target to replace Julian Alvarez as Erling Haaland's ideal back-up

Pep Guardiola's side have up to £82m to splash on a replacement for the Argentine after making a stunning return on their investment

Manchester City thought that they might have to replace Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or Ederson this summer. But in the end, Pep Guardiola's most-trusted players all look set to stay.

Instead, the Cityzens' most high-profile departure looks like being Julian Alvarez. City sold El Arana (The Spider) to Atletico Madrid for £82 million ($105m) in a stunning piece of business, making more than five-times the amount they invested on bringing the Argentine to the Etihad Stadium two years previously.

Alvarez was a selfless stand-in for Erling Haaland for two seasons and also carried the baton in De Bruyne's absence, but ultimately he wanted as big a role for his club as he has for his national team and has now got it.

Atletico made City an offer they couldn't refuse and the money-spinning sale gives the champions the opportunity to heavily reinvest in their squad. But how should they replace the serial-winner who scored 36 goals and contributed 18 assists while helping them scoop up six trophies?