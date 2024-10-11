Former Real Madrid boss says 'whole team has to change' to get the best out of Kylian Mbappe amid Frenchman's mixed start to life in Spain
Former Real Madrid boss Bernd Schuster has insisted it will take time and adjustment from "the whole team" before Kylian Mbappe reaches his best form.
- A 'question of time' before Mbappe flourishes
- Striker has had mixed start to life in Spain
- Schuster managed Real between 2007 and 2008