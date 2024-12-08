GettyRitabrata Banerjee'It's been an amazing ride ' - Former Man Utd star announces retirement from football aged 38 after 'beautiful career'Manchester UnitedPortugalPremier LeagueFormer Manchester United and Portugal star Nani has announced his retirement from professional football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNani retires from footballWon four Premier Leagues and a Champions League with Man UtdLast played for Portuguese side Estrela AmadoraFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱