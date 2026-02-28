Getty Images Sport
‘Lowest I’ve felt’ - Former Man Utd star Aarron Wan-Bissaka opens up on homesickness after joining Red Devils for £50m
Wan-Bissaka reveals tough Man Utd transition
Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed for United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 in a £50 million ($67m) deal. In five seasons with United he scored two goals and contributed 13 assists in all competitions, also winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. But he has explained in an interview with The Daily Mail that his first few months at United were anything but easy as he could not get to grips with his new life off the pitch.
- AFP
'Exhausting' train trips home
Wan-Bissaka said: "When I moved to United, I really missed home, my family and friends especially. After training, I used to take the train back to London almost every day. It’s only about two hours, but it’s still a big commitment, and eventually it became exhausting, so I knew I had to stop."
Home alone playing Playstation
The defender, who eventually opted to return to London by signing for West Ham in 2024, said his first few months at United was the toughest moment in his career.
"It was something I wasn’t used to at all,” he explained. "I’d always been comfortable at home in London, surrounded by familiar people and places, so for everything to change overnight was difficult to adapt to. Most days I’d just be at home alone, playing PlayStation until it was time to sleep. I struggled. It was probably the lowest I’d felt."
He also had difficulties understanding what Erik ten Hag wanted from him when he became United boss in 2022. He said: "It was difficult when Erik ten Hag arrived - as soon as he did, he told me I wasn’t in his plans. But when I tried to leave, he said he didn’t want me to go. I couldn't understand it. That was tough mentally, because it left me wondering what I was supposed to do next. I just kept my head down and told myself to keep training, keep improving, and play my game.
"Staying motivated was hard though, especially when you’re training without the clear goal of playing. But the people around me guided me in the right way and encouraged me to keep going. Eventually things turned around and started to improve. You could say I changed or developed tactically under him, because that was something he wanted."
- Getty Images Sport
Smile back on his face at West Ham
Wan-Bissaka spent much of his time at United competing for the right-back spot with Diogo Dalot, as well as a brief period vying with Ashley Young. He made 120 starts in the Premier League out of a potential 190 and his lack of regular game time led to him eventually leaving. And despite being in a relegation fight with the Irons, he is feeling in a much better place personally, away from the constant glare that comes with playing for United.
He added: "I was in two minds [about leaving United], to be honest. I had a year left on my contract, but I felt I needed to get back on my feet and start playing regularly - not just every couple of games.
"Looking back on my time at Manchester United, I’m grateful for it. Those experiences made me who I am today and helped me both on and off the pitch, especially mentally.
"With all the noise and scrutiny at a club like United, a change of environment can make a big difference. At West Ham, it’s not as intense… I’ve been really happy with how things have been going. You can probably tell from the smile on my face every day. I am playing with a smile too."
