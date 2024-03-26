Former Chelsea & Real Madrid star calls out wife's 'lies' and claims their marriage was 'not consummated' in divorce application after discovering their twin children were fathered by her ex-husband
Ex-Chelsea player Geremi has accused his wife of lying in a request to be granted a divorce after discovering he is not the father of their children.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Geremi discovered he did not father twins
- Ex-Cameroon star has filed for divorce
- Has outlined wife's 'lies' in his request