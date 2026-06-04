This change has sparked Cape Verde's resurgence, and we could surprise everyone at the World Cup.

Few sides enjoy facing Cape Verde, and these assets will be crucial.

Saudi Arabia remain an 'unknown quantity', but we will still go all out for victory.

We must exploit the space against Spain, and football is not decided by market value.

We'll play freely because we have 'no history'... and Bobista is one of the secrets behind our success.

Before Cape Verde made its World Cup debut, Sandro Mendes had already worn the national shirt, giving him a unique perspective on the nation's journey from obscurity to the game's biggest stage.

Born in Portugal and initially representing its youth teams, he switched to Cape Verde at the start of the new millennium and has seen the nation's football journey from modest origins to the global stage.

Between 1995 and 2012, he played for several clubs in Portugal and Spain, left his mark on European football with Villarreal, and won the Portuguese Cup and Portuguese League Cup with Vitória de Setúbal. After hanging up his boots in 2012, he moved into coaching in 2014, initially in Portugal, and most recently took charge of Comércio e Indústria.

A few days before the 2026 World Cup kick-off, Koora sat down with Mendes to discuss Cape Verde's historic debut at the tournament.

The former star discussed the secrets behind the national team's resurgence and the reasons for its rise to become one of the most prominent emerging sides on the African continent. He also spoke about the role of coach Bobista and the technical stability that has underpinned this success.

Mendes also discussed Cape Verde's chances in Group H, where they will face Spain, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. He stressed that his nation can spring a surprise, pointing to a potential edge over Saudi Arabia in certain conditions and even an outside shot at upsetting Spain, despite vast disparities in market value and individual talent.

He also analysed the strengths and weaknesses of the Saudi Green Falcons and Cape Verde's chances of making history on American soil. Here is the full interview: