'For The Win: NWSL' - How to watch brand new docuseries following the league’s brightest stars throughout the 2024 NWSL playoffs and Championship

Everything you need to know about the new soccer documentary series that follows key players through the 2024 NWSL playoffs and Championship

The NWSL is one of the most exciting soccer leagues in the world, featuring global superstars and many of the most accomplished players in the sport. In the four-part documentary series "NWSL: For The Win" Prime Video followed the 2024 NWSL playoffs through the experiences of some of game's biggest stars.

The documentary will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 6.

The docuseries takes fans behind the scenes into one of the most thrilling seasons in NWSL history. The series gives fans access to exclusive interviews and insights, brings match highlights to life and provides an inside look at the drama and excitement of the iconic 2024 playoffs.

INDIVISA brings you everything you need to know about "NWSL: For The Win."