Mark Doyle

Pep Guardiola's Man City, Lionel Messi's Barcelona and football's most dramatic falls from grace

With Pep Guardiola's great Manchester City side unravelling, GOAL looks back at the demise of other era-defining teams and coaches

It felt like we were watching the end of an era at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night as a once-mighty Manchester City were completely outplayed by Real Madrid in the shockingly one-sided second leg of their Champions League play-off - and Pep Guardiola concurred.

"Nothing is eternal," the Catalan coach acknowledged after his team's 6-3 aggregate defeat. "We have been extraordinarily extraordinary in the past, but not anymore." Indeed, City are no longer one of the dominant forces in football - and what's shocking about their decline is how sudden it has been. They've gone from a fourth consecutive Premier League title to fighting for fourth place in less than a year.

However, if history has taught us anything it's that all great reigns must come to an end. Sometimes, it's a long, painfully protracted process; on other occasions, it seems to happen almost overnight. But there's always a moment, a match, a move or a managerial change that signals the loss of something that can never be replaced. Below, GOAL runs through some of the most dramatic falls from grace in football...

