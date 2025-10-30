Folarin Balogun scores third Ligue 1 goal of season as USMNT star continues recent hot streak in Monaco's win over Nantes

Balogun's goal was one of eight scored in Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash, including one of three scored in the first half. With the game tied 1-1 heading into halftime, the American, who had missed a chance earlier, broke in all alone and slid a shot under the arm of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who was unable to stop the ball with his slide.

Nantes scored just before halftime, though, to ensure the two sides went into the half level. From there, Monaco scored twice, with via goals from Maghnes Akliouche and Alekander Golovin, only for Nantes to pull one back in the 80th minute. Golovin then put the game to bed in stoppage time, sealing the three points and the 5-3 win.

In addition to the goal, Balogun also hit the post once in his 73 minutes on the field.