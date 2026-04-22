Eight goals in eight games: Folarin Balogun peaking at the perfect time for both USMNT and Monaco

It's often hard to put streaks into context but, in the case of Folarin Balogun, it's pretty easy. Only one player in Europe has had a run like Balogun's, and many would argue he's the world's best player. When you're scoring goals at a rate matched only by Kylian Mbappe? Well, that means you're doing something right.

For the last few months, just about everything Balogun has done has gone right. With his goal this past weekend against Auxerre, the American striker has scored in each of his last eight league matches, tied for the second-best run in Ligue 1 history. Making it even more impressive? There are two more Champions League goals mixed in there, too, putting Balogun's overall streak at 10 goals in his last 10 games, many of which have come against very good teams.

For the past few months, Balogun has been nothing short of world class. In truth, that's a level he's always had the potential to reach. There have been some bumps along the way since he made his big move to Monaco, but there was a reason the club took such a big swing to sign him after his breakout season at Reims. That reason? He's capable of doing things like this.

This run of form has come at the perfect time for Monaco, who are fighting hard for a European place next season. It also comes at the perfect time for the U.S. Men's National Team, who seemingly have a match-winning No. 9 in their squad heading into the World Cup. With this goalscoring run, Balogun has answered many questions, but he's also created a new one: how long can this go on?