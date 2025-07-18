Florian Wirtz's father explains how 'pleasant' Arne Slot sold Germany star on Liverpool project and why 'difficult' Bayern Munich move fell apart F. Wirtz Liverpool Premier League Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Florian Wirtz's father, Hans-Joachim, has lifted the lid on the decision behind his son’s sensational move to Liverpool, praising Arne Slot's 'pleasant' approach and tactical clarity. Despite strong interest from Bayern Munich, the German star opted for a Premier League switch, with his father now revealing just how tough it was to turn down Die Rekordmeister this summer.