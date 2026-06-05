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'It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane' - Florentino Perez teases announcement of €150m signing for Real Madrid next week but president rules out several top names
Perez hints at major transfer plan
Perez addressed Real Madrid's transfer strategy during an appearance on the television programme Horizonteas attention grows around the club's presidential race. The long-serving president rejected suggestions that Madrid are pursuing either Haaland or Kane. Instead, Perez indicated that the club are preparing to complete a different high-profile signing.
He revealed that an announcement involving a player valued at €150 million is expected next week, suggesting a major transfer is already close to completion. The comments come amid increasing pressure from presidential rival Enrique Riquelme, who has publicly pledged to bring Haaland to the Bernabeu as part of his campaign.
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Perez explains Madrid's position
Perez was unequivocal when discussing the speculation surrounding Haaland and Kane. "It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane," Perez said, dismissing reports linking the two strikers with a move to Madrid.
Speaking about transfer plans, he added: "I can tell you about three signings: [Jose] Mourinho, [Ibrahima] Konate, and [Denzel] Dumfries. But there will be more. On Tuesday, I'm going to make a significant offer to a top Champions League team for a great player. It would be the largest transfer fee Real Madrid has ever paid. At least 150 million."
Internal politics and the Riquelme feud
The president’s comments come during a period of heightened tension behind the scenes at the Bernabeu. Perez has been vocal in his opposition to Riquelme, who he believes is trying to influence the club's values.
"The criticism doesn't hurt me. What hurts me is that these people want to influence Real Madrid; Riquelme's father was one of them," Perez explained. "I've been noticing a kind of conspiracy in the media to destabilize the club. I wanted to nip it in the bud. That's why I decided to call elections. What a coincidence that those who wanted to destabilize Real Madrid are the same ones who come from a sinister period in the club's history. They brought people into the assemblies who weren't from Real Madrid, they snuck in. And that's why I came back in 2009. Now, those are their children. I'm furious."
Regarding Riquelme's promise to bring Haaland, Perez said: "Everyone has denied it: his father, his agent, and the club. It's a bluff. It's a candidacy full of bluffs. And that's why I'm here, to defend Real Madrid. We are a united club."
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Focus turns to next week's announcement
Attention will now shift to the identity of the player Perez claims will arrive for €150m. The announcement could become a key talking point in the presidential campaign and potentially influence supporters ahead of any vote. With Riquelme continuing to promote his own vision for the club, Perez will hope that delivering a marquee signing strengthens his position and reinforces confidence in Real Madrid's long-term direction.