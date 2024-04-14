‘Fire up the jet for Vegas!’ – Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent Sin City party message as Elliot Lee & Co celebrate back-to-back promotions for Wrexham
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been sent a “fire up the jet for Vegas” message after seeing Wrexham secure back-to-back promotions.
- Wrexham thrashed Forest Green
- Sealed automatic promotion to League One
- Players urge Hollywood owners to organise another Vegas trip