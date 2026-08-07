'A special player' - Monaco boss addresses Folarin Balogun transfer rumours after World Cup display

Monaco head coach Luis has publicly stated his strong desire to retain striker Balogun amid growing transfer interest. The 25-year-old United States international is expected to attract numerous suitors before the transfer window shuts. Balogun enjoyed a standout World Cup campaign, drawing attention for his impactful performances on the main stage.

His impressive displays for both club and country have put several European teams on high alert. Despite the looming transfer speculation, Monaco are determined to hold on to their key forward. Luis considers the American striker an essential part of his squad for the new season.