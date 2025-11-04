Feyenoord youngster reveals teasing from team-mates over transfer rumours amid Bayern Munich and Arsenal interest

Read’s emergence has been one of the standout stories in Dutch football over the past two seasons. The Amsterdam-born defender made his senior debut in 2023 and quickly cemented his place in Feyenoord’s starting XI. Known for his pace, composure, and creative flair from deep, he has already registered three assists in ten Eredivisie matches this term.

Van Persie has been vocal about the youngster’s growth, often crediting his professionalism and tactical awareness. Read’s ability to balance defensive discipline with attacking aggression has turned him into one of Feyenoord’s key assets, and a potential cornerstone for the Netherlands’ next generation of defenders.

While Read insists that his full focus remains on Feyenoord, the Bayern rumours and interest from Premier League are unlikely to disappear anytime soon. The German champions are expected to continue monitoring him throughout the 2025-26 season, with the January window potentially offering the first signs of formal movement.

For Feyenoord, the challenge will be balancing the player’s development with the inevitable transfer interest. As the Dutch side chase domestic honours and another deep run in Europe, Read’s performances could highly influence both his club’s season and his own transfer value. With Arsenal, City, and Bayern all circling, the race for one of Europe’s brightest young defenders is only just beginning.