Feyenoord's final call on Robin van Persie's future revealed after Man Utd icon hit with brutal chants from own supporters

Confronted with "Robin, get lost" chants from the traveling supporters, Van Persie remained defiant about his ability to handle the scrutiny. "I've heard it too, yes, but I've developed a thick skin over the years," he told ESPN. "This is part of it. It doesn't get through, no. I make every decision for Feyenoord. I understand the emotions, but the meaning of the word supporter is that you support your club through thick and thin."

The manager drew parallels between his current struggles and the highs and lows of his illustrious playing career. "Back then, I also had to deal with criticism," he added. "I always persevered and overcame everything. Everyone is entitled to their opinion; I can understand it. When I look back as a player, not everything went perfectly. I also had learning moments and made mistakes. But I'm still the same Robin van Persie."