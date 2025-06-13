'I feel I am ready' - John Terry reveals desire to follow Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard into management but Chelsea legend admits he may have to give up on dream
John Terry fears he may have to give up on his of being a manager, suggesting English bosses receive fewer opportunities to progress in their careers.
- Terry last held an assistant manager role in 2023
- Ex-England captain: "I know I am ready"
- Lower league clubs told legend time as No.2 meant "nothing"