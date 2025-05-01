Federico Dimarco salary: How much does Inter star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Everything you need to know about Federico Dimarco's salary details playing for Inter

Federico Dimarco has had a rather interesting journey with the Nerazzurri in Italy. Having spent his entire youth career at Inter, Dimarco left the club permanently to sign for Sion in 2017 due to limited opportunities.

However, he was brought back in 2018 as Inter exercised their buy-back clause for the then-young Italian. Dimarco was once again loaned out in the following seasons, this time to Parma and Hellas Verona, before marking his return to the San Siro in 2021.

Since then, the Italian has become a mainstay in the current Inter side, becoming an indispensable figure in Simone Inzaghi's defensively sound team.

Dimarco signed a four-year contract extension with Inter in 2023, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Although not one of the highest earners in the squad, Dimarco receives a substantial salary for his contributions and loyalty to the Nerazzurri. But exactly how much does the Italian star earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to found out exactly how much he earns at the Giuseppe Meazza side!

*Salaries are gross