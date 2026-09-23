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Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola gives £12.5m forward Federico Chiesa BRUTAL transfer ultimatum
Iraola makes ruthless squad decisions
Iraola is only three months into his tenure as Liverpool manager, but the Spaniard is already making uncompromising squad decisions. Midfielder Wataru Endo was recently placed on the chopping block ahead of January, having failed to play a single minute this season.
Now, Chiesa finds himself in a similarly precarious position. The 28-year-old winger has also been completely excluded from Iraola's Champions League squad and is actively fighting to save his Anfield career.
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Chiesa told to pack his bags
After suffering a lower back injury during pre-season, Chiesa only returned to first-team training this week. However, the attacker is already facing a steep uphill battle to impress his new boss.
According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Iraola has delivered a blunt ultimatum to the forward. The former Juventus man has reportedly been told to "pack his bags" if he cannot swiftly break into the manager's first-team plans.
This harsh reality follows his recent omission from Liverpool's European roster alongside Endo. It is a familiar situation for the Italian, who was initially left off the list last season before replacing the injured Giovanni Leoni in September.
A miserable spell on Merseyside
Chiesa's time in the Premier League has been overwhelmingly disappointing since he was signed by Arne Slot in the summer of 2024. Brought in as a attacking option, he was expected to play an integral role for the Reds.
Instead, his Anfield stint has been heavily marred by poor form and persistent injury problems. The winger has managed to score just five goals in 50 appearances for the club, failing to deliver on his initial promise.
Just as the attacker hoped to enjoy a fresh start under a new managerial regime, his pre-season injury severely hampered his chances of impressing Iraola on the training pitch.
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Looking ahead to the January window
Chiesa remains tied to Liverpool on a long-term contract that expires in June 2028. However, an exit could materialise as early as the upcoming January transfer window.
The 28-year-old harbours strong ambitions of returning to Roberto Mancini's Italy squad, a goal which will require regular playing time. If he fails to break into the Liverpool starting XI, a move away seems inevitable.
In such an event, the Reds are expected to try and recoup as much of the £12.5 million they paid for him just over two years ago. For now, Chiesa must quickly prove his worth on Merseyside.
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