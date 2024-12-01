Liverpool v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Federico Chiesa back to Italy already? Napoli line up move for Liverpool outcast amid fears over Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contract talks

Federico Chiesa's time at Liverpool could come to an end in the near future as Napoli are reportedly interested in signing him.

  • Injured Chiesa has hardly played for Liverpool
  • Napoli trying to extend Kvaratskhelia contract
  • Will aim for Reds winger if Georgian leaves
