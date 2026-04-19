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FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Is a heated transfer battle over Min-Jae Kim looming?

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Min-Jae Kim is attracting attention in Turkey, with interest coming not just from his former club Fenerbahce. Bayern Munich could wrap up the league title on Sunday. Below is the latest news and rumours surrounding the club.

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • “It was an extreme situation,” the club states, adding that it does not anticipate any punishment from UEFA. 
  • Bayern are on the brink of the title: how will you celebrate, Vincent Kompany? 
  • “It surprised me, too,” Freund says of the explosive rumour.
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern rumour: Other clubs are interested in Min-Jae Kim.

    Min-Jae Kim is attracting interest across Turkey, not just from his former club Fenerbahce. According to respected journalist Alper Yemeniciler, Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas have already approached the defender’s agent. Nevertheless, should he return to Turkey, the centre-back favours Fenerbahce, where he played during the 2021/22 season.

    The 29-year-old centre-back subsequently joined Napoli for €19m before moving to Bayern a year later for €50m and signing a contract until 2028. However, he has yet to meet expectations at the Allianz Arena. Currently third in the pecking order behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, he is expected to be sold this summer for around €30 million. 

    Juventus and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest.

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  • FC Bayern News: Kompany reacts to Uli Hoeneß’s apple-pie anecdote.

    Manager Vincent Kompany has recounted Uli Hoeneß’s famous apple-pie anecdote from his own perspective. The Bayern Munich president previously told a podcast audience, alongside Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, that Kompany and sporting director Christoph Freund had visited him at Lake Tegernsee last summer to secure the transfer of Xavi Simons. 

    According to Hoeneß, he retorted: “Vinc, you can have another slice of apple pie now, but you’re not getting Xavi! We want you to play the young players.” Simons later moved to Tottenham Hotspur, while Lennart Karl made his breakthrough in Munich. 

    “Christoph, myself, Max [Eberl] and Jan [Dreesen] are a very motivated, highly active group,” Kompany explained at a press conference. “We always try to persuade people, but it’s always done in a good atmosphere, with a lot of respect. It’s a normal process involving a lot of communication. We try things and then we accept the outcome. I told Mr Hoeneß at the time: ‘At our age, you would have pushed just as hard as we do.’ After that, we ate apple pie and everything was fine.”

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern, News: FCB can clinch the Bundesliga title against Stuttgart.

    After Borussia Dortmund’s surprise stumble against TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday, FC Bayern can wrap up their 35th league title early by earning at least a point when they host VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. Kick-off at the Allianz Arena is set for 5:30 p.m.

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s forthcoming matches.

    DateMatchCompetition
    Sunday, 19 AprilFC Bayern vs VfB StuttgartBundesliga
    Wednesday, 22 AprilBayer Leverkusen vs. FC BayernDFB Cup
    Saturday, 25 AprilFSV Mainz 05 vs. FC BayernBundesliga
    Tuesday, 28 AprilParis Saint-Germain vs. FC BayernChampions League
    Saturday 2 MayBundesligaBundesliga


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