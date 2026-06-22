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Fans warned against attending France clash with Iraq as weather threatens kick-off delay
Safety warnings issued to supporters
Tournament organisers and local authorities have moved quickly to issue safety advice as "inclement weather in the region" puts the fixture at risk. The Philadelphia Stadium, also known as Lincoln Financial Field, has confirmed that gates will not open at the originally scheduled time, and fans who have not yet arrived are being told to stay away for their own safety.
A statement released by the stadium on X read: "Due to inclement weather in the region, gates opening will be delayed. If you are not in the area, please do not travel to Philadelphia Stadium at this time. A new gates opening time will be communicated once the weather has passed. If you are near Philadelphia Stadium, please take shelter."
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Protocols for lightning and delays
The match could become the first game of the 2026 World Cup to face a kick-off delay. Strict safety protocols are in place for such events; if lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium, all activity must be paused for at least 30 minutes, with fans and personnel escorted to secure areas or indoor shelters.
Heavy rain was already falling at the venue three hours before the scheduled 17:00 local time kick-off. While there has been no official confirmation of a postponed start yet, the delay in opening the gates suggests that a knock-on effect for the players' warm-ups and the eventual match start is highly likely.
Stakes high for Group I contenders
The weather disruption comes at a critical time for both nations in Group I. France entered the tournament in strong form, having won four of their last five matches, including clinical friendly victories over Colombia and Brazil.
Didier Deschamps' side started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal and are looking to secure an early ticket to the round of 32.
For Iraq, the conditions add another layer of difficulty to a must-win situation. Following a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opening match, Graham Arnold's side needs a result to keep their knockout dreams alive. The Lions of Mesopotamia showed flashes of quality in their opener, particularly through target man Aymen Hussein, but individual defensive errors proved costly in Boston.
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Potential group permutations
A victory for Les Bleus would see them move to six points, guaranteeing qualification for the next round. However, should the weather permit play and Iraq pull off a shock result, Group I would be completely blown wide open, forcing the two-time world champions into a high-stakes final game against Norway.
If the match is delayed significantly or moved, it could disrupt the recovery cycle for both teams ahead of their final group fixtures. Fans are being advised to monitor official tournament channels for further updates as the storm system passes through Pennsylvania, with the safety of spectators and athletes remaining the absolute priority for FIFA.