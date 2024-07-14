- Fans storm Hard Rock Stadium gates without tickets
- Arrests made by local police
- People struggling in 90+ degree temperatures
A better view from above the Southwest Gate at Hard Rock Stadium. Very concerning having that many people in that small a space. I’m told by a Miami-Dade PD officer that all gates into stadium are closed for the time being. #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/HkWNFgcmwn— Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 14, 2024