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Michael OliseIMAGO / Ulrich Wagner
Christian Guinin

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Fans are puzzled: Michael Olise raises questions at FC Bayern Munich’s title-winning celebrations

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
M. Olise

While his teammates jubilantly celebrate the club’s title at FC Bayern Munich’s championship party, Michael Olise keeps a low profile. His demeanour prompts two questions among the fans.

After Bayern Munich’s 4–2 win over VfB Stuttgart, which clinched their 35th Bundesliga title early, the French playmaker was the only Munich player on the Allianz Arena pitch not sporting the specially made championship shirt with the iconic Kakadu logo.

  • Instead, Olise kept the match shirt he had worn against the Swabians. This prompted surprise on the German record champions’ social-media channels, where celebratory posts showed him only in the background.

    His absence from the championship photo in front of the Südkurve prompted further speculation in the comments, as every other Bayern player and Vincent Kompany’s entire coaching and support staff posed together.

    The club’s own channels have yet to explain why the 24-year-old skipped the traditional ‘shirt swap’ or why he was absent from the title-celebration photo.

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  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Olise played chess during Bayern's championship celebrations last year.

    Die-hard Bayern fans will not be surprised by the Frenchman’s antics. In nearly two years at FC Bayern, Olise has often been dubbed ‘Mr Nonchalant’. On the pitch, he is known for flamboyant skills and theatrical celebrations; off it, he draws attention with an almost exaggerated coolness and apparent disinterest.

    Last season, for example, he declined to pose with the championship trophy during the balcony celebrations at Munich City Hall, preferring to play online chess on his phone while his team-mates partied.

    Teammates insist he is only aloof in public: “He chats and laughs with everyone,” centre-back Jonathan Tah says, adding that Olise is “the leader in our team’s WhatsApp group”.

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