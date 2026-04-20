Fans are puzzled: Michael Olise raises questions at FC Bayern Munich’s title-winning celebrations

Instead, Olise kept the match shirt he had worn against the Swabians. This prompted surprise on the German record champions’ social-media channels, where celebratory posts showed him only in the background.

His absence from the championship photo in front of the Südkurve prompted further speculation in the comments, as every other Bayern player and Vincent Kompany’s entire coaching and support staff posed together.

The club’s own channels have yet to explain why the 24-year-old skipped the traditional ‘shirt swap’ or why he was absent from the title-celebration photo.