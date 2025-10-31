AFP
Explained: Why West Ham's relegation from Premier League would cost British taxpayers £2 million
Nuno replaced Potter at West Ham helm following poor start to season
Nuno was handed the reins at West Ham at the end of September after former head coach Potter was dismissed. The 50-year-old, who has since taken charge of Sweden, was sacked after only eight months at the helm following a start to the 2025-26 season which saw the club lose four of their first five league games.
West Ham suffered defeats against Sunderland, Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, though they did register a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, in what turned out to be Nuno’s final game in charge at the City Ground. The Portuguese guided Forest to seventh in 2024-25 - their highest finish since the 1994-95 campaign - but was dismissed after just three league games this season. Nuno had previously revealed his relationship had "changed" with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, amid his frustration over the club’s summer transfer activity.
Captain Bowen admitted club are 'in trouble' following Leeds defeat
Nuno’s appointment is yet to lead to an upturn in form, with West Ham failing to win any of their first four games under his stewardship. After earning an impressive 1-1 draw at Everton on 29 September, the east Londoners have since suffered three successive league defeats against Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds United.
Speaking after their latest reverse against Leeds, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admitted the club are "in trouble now", telling Sky Sports after the game: "A dressing room when you're second bottom of the league is low. The only way this will change is if we step up and show some fight.
"We need more of that. It's easy to hide and be scared almost. It's easier said and harder to do sometimes. You have to face up to the reality of where we are and we're in trouble now.
"We've talked as a group, but it's down to the players as well. We speak to each other, but there's only so much. It's got to come from within. We haven't been great at home, but now is the time to roll your sleeves up."
Taxpayer will feel brunt if West Ham are relegated
With West Ham continuing to struggle, a new report in The Times claims the British taxpayer would have to stump up £2m if they are relegated this season. The report claims that, under the terms of their 99-year lease for playing at the London Stadium, West Ham’s annual rent of £2.5m will be halved should the club drop into the Championship.
The report also says control of the stadium, built to host the 2012 London Olympics, was handed to the Greater London Authority, with the London Legacy Development Corporation retiring from the operating company, E20 Stadium LLP, and being replaced by GLA Holdings Ltd. However, the most recent accounts - for the year ending March 31, 2024 - highlighted an operating loss of £20.9m in public money, given that the amount of rent West Ham pay does not cover stadium operating costs.
And with West Ham currently languishing near the bottom of the table, the report concludes by saying that, given the club’s current form, there could be further expense to the British taxpayer because of an agreement detailed in the stadium concession agreement.
Influential West Ham midfielder Paqueta sanctioned by FA
The news comes after West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was sanctioned by the Football Association (FA) for "two proven breaches" following their investigation into alleged spot-fixing. The Brazil international has subsequently been reprimanded and given a warning over his future conduct by a regulatory commission, after a hearing found he had "failed to comply with a requirement to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation into breaches of the Rules." Paqueta had previously denied the two charges.
In a statement on their official club website, West Ham said: "West Ham United acknowledges the statement published by the Football Association today, confirming that Lucas Paqueta has received a warning as to his future conduct, following two proven breaches of FA rule F3, after he was cleared of misconduct charges made against him for alleged breaches of FA rule E5. West Ham United and Lucas Paqueta are pleased that this matter is now finally closed. The Club will be making no further comment."
Next up for West Ham: Home clashes against Newcastle and Burnley await
West Ham will look to produce a morale-boosting performance when they entertain Newcastle in the league on Sunday. Nuno’s side will then play host to Burnley on 8 November before the international break.
Ahead of the two home matches, Nuno - speaking in his pre-match press conference before the Newcastle game - said of his side’s form at the London Stadium: “It's a reality that it's been tough - we can't hide from that. I hope we can connect with our fans well, and that the fans can see a good performance from the start. We need to be strong at home, and we need to compete.”
