Why Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk were denied opening Carabao Cup final goal against Chelsea as VAR points out Wataru Endo involvement in hugely controversial call - explained
Virgil van Dijk thought he had broken the deadlock for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, only for a hugely controversial VAR call to rule it out.
- Dutch defender powered home header
- Wild celebrations among Reds at Wembley
- Effort eventually chalked off after review