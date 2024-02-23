Explained: Why Lionel Messi, MLS, Apple & adidas have set new transfer trend at Inter Miami that may soon hit Europe in the Premier League, La Liga & beyond
The co-creator of the Premier League has explained why Lionel Messi, MLS, Apple and adidas have set a transfer trend that may soon hit Europe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine icon moved to the States in 2023
- Collaboration between teams & brands
- Teams outside America expected to follow suit