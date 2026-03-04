AFP
Explained: Why Galatasaray fans have been banned from Champions League game at Liverpool
A bitter blow for Galatasaray faithful
The upcoming clash on March 18 was set to be a classic European night, but the Turkish giants will have to navigate it without their famously passionate travelling support. The absence of away fans adds another layer of difficulty to an already daunting task for Galatasaray. After securing a thrilling 7-5 aggregate victory over Juventus in the playoffs, they now face a Liverpool side they already beat 1-0 at home in the league phase. However, taking on the Premier League heavyweights at Anfield without their vocal fans to lean on changes the dynamic of the tie entirely.
Why Galatasaray fans have been banned
The Turkish champions released a statement on their official website, confirming the heavy sanctions, noting: "Due to the fan incidents during the UEFA Champions League match we played away against Juventus on 25 February, 2026, the UEFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose a fine of €40.000 on our club and a sanction of playing without spectators in the next away match. An appeal will be filed with the UEFA Appeals Body against the decision in question."
As reported by Reuters, the appeal has been rejected. The ban is a direct consequence of fan misconduct during last week's trip to Juventus, where scenes in the stands overshadowed a thrilling encounter on the pitch. Reports from the stadium in Italy indicated that the behaviour of the visiting supporters crossed the line. The most serious allegations involve physical harm caused by pyrotechnics. Specifically, a man and his daughter sustained injuries when a firework was launched towards Juventus fans in Turin. UEFA's zero-tolerance policy on such safety breaches meant that a significant punishment was inevitable, regardless of the club's subsequent attempts to challenge the ruling.
Victor Osimhen wary of Anfield revenge
Galatasaray's star striker Victor Osimhen believes Liverpool will be more dangerous this time around, especially as they look to settle the score from their previous meeting in Istanbul.
Speaking to CBS Sports, Osimhen explained before the last-16 draw: "I mean to be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge. If they come, yeah, we’re going to dig it out but it’s not going to be easy." The Nigerian forward knows that the atmosphere at Anfield is legendary even without a full away end to compete with it.
Osimhen remains defiant about the challenge ahead, adding: "I mean this is Champions League, no team is easy, we can see how flying Bodo/Glimt are really doing in this tournament. If you want to win you also have to play the big dogs and make a statement for yourself. We’ve met Liverpool but we haven’t played at Anfield. If we meet them it’s going to be an amazing game. I think we’re up to the task, it’s not going to be easy, of course, but we have fight in us."
Anfield challenge awaits
Despite the lack of away support, the confidence remains high within the Galatasaray camp after their heroics in the previous round. The team showed incredible mental fortitude to overcome a three-goal aggregate swing against Juventus, eventually finding the net twice in extra time to seal their path. They will also be facing a Liverpool side still scratching around for consistency, with a 2-1 defeat to the Premier League's bottom club Wolves marking their latest setback.
