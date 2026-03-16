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Explained: Why Oscar-winner Michael B. Jordan received congratulatory message from Bournemouth after claiming best actor award
A historic night in Hollywood
Jordan secured his first ever Academy Award on Sunday night, triumphing in the best actor category for his dual performance in 'Sinners'. Facing stiff competition from a field that included Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Jordan became only the sixth black actor to win the award. Shortly after the ceremony, Bournemouth took to social media to celebrate the achievement, describing it as a "proud day for the Cherries family". This public display of affection stems from Jordan’s significant business ties to the club, which began in late 2022 when he joined a high-profile takeover group.
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Gratitude on the grandest stage
An emotional Jordan took to the stage to accept his statue, opening his speech with a simple message of faith: "God is good." He used his platform to acknowledge his family, specifically addressing his mother in the audience. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's official channels were quick to reaffirm his status as part of the club’s inner circle. The actor's involvement with the Cherries is part of a minority ownership stake alongside billionaire Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club. Jordan was recruited specifically to bolster the club's global marketing efforts and help the "internationalisation" of the Bournemouth brand.
The Foley-Jordan partnership
Jordan and Nullah Sarker joined Foley's consortium after Maxim Demin sold his 100 per cent stake. Foley, the hands-on chairman, helps connect elite sport and global entertainment, while his "always advance, never retreat" philosophy for the club emphasises player development and fan experience.
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Leveraging global stardom
With Jordan now officially an Academy Award winner, his profile has never been higher, potentially providing Bournemouth with a unique opportunity to expand their commercial reach in North America and beyond. The club is currently focused on securing their Premier League status in the long term and modernising their facilities, projects in which the ownership group remains heavily invested in. On the pitch, the Cherries are next in action March 20, when they host Champions League-chasing Manchester United.
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