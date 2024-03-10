Marcelo Weigandt Boca JuniorsGetty
Chris Burton

Explained: The million dollar reason why Lionel Messi hasn’t been joined at Inter Miami by fellow Argentine Marcelo Weigandt – despite four-year contract waiting in MLS

Major League SoccerInter Miami CFLionel MessiTransfersBoca Juniors

Lionel Messi is yet to be joined at Inter Miami by fellow Argentine Marcelo Weigandt, with there a million dollar reason for the transfer delay.

  • Defender ready to move to Florida
  • Will become a free agent in the summer
  • Herons refusing to part with transfer fee

