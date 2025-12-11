Explained: How Bayern Munich fans planned to ‘outsmart’ UEFA by intentionally triggering punishment with Champions League pyrotechnics display

Bayern’s next and final home game of the league phase is scheduled for January 21 against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. In the eyes of the ultras, this fixture represents the "ideal" moment to serve a ban. Union Saint-Gilloise are viewed as a far less attractive opponent than the European heavyweights Bayern are likely to face in the round of 16 or quarter-finals. By triggering the partial stadium closure now, the ban will almost certainly apply to the match against the Belgians.

Once served, the "probation" is effectively reset or at least the immediate threat of a closure is removed for the subsequent round. The strategy is to sacrifice the atmosphere for a group stage dead rubber to guarantee the Sudkurve is fully open and rocking when the stakes are highest in the spring.

The plan reportedly goes even deeper. Bild suggests that the ultras are already one step ahead of the inevitable sanction. Anticipating that the Sudkurve standing area will be closed for the Union Saint-Gilloise match, leading figures within the ultra scene are reportedly already organising the purchase of tickets in other sectors of the Allianz Arena.

This would allow the hardline supporters to remain in the stadium, albeit in different blocks, effectively nullifying the "visual" impact of the ban while still technically complying with the UEFA ruling that closes their specific sector.