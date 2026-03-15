"Exactly what a manager wants": Niko Kovac was spot on with his assessment of BVB

So he has plenty of experience, even if you don’t count his 18 years as a player. Kovac shared one of his insights during the first half of the season. In his view, it generally takes “three to six months” for a young player to settle into a new club. How quickly that happens, of course, varies from person to person. One thing is clear, however: “It takes time. But sometimes people are unfair and expect immediate, huge leaps in development.”

This was also the case with Jobe Bellingham, about whom Kovac made these remarks. Today, it is clear that Kovac was spot on with his assessment. Bellingham has indeed made a remarkable leap in development compared to his early days at Borussia Dortmund.

The progress isn’t huge, by any means; the 20-year-old isn’t suddenly playing two leagues better. It is an organic growth that Bellingham has achieved over time, entirely in line with Kovac’s calmly delivered prediction. This step forward is also remarkable because the new signing from AFC Sunderland, who cost over 30 million euros, had anything but an easy start.