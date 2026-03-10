Ex-Real Madrid & Inter star's shock fourth tier debut turns into nightmare as new club face points deduction over substitution controversy

According to Algemeen Dagblad, Sneijder’s highly-anticipated return to the pitch has been hit by immediate drama. The 41-year-old former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker made his debut for OSM’75, a Dutch fourth-tier amateur side, on Saturday.

Over 1,000 spectators flocked to Sportpark Fazantenkamp to see the 134-cap Netherlands international in action. However, the celebratory mood following their hard-fought victory was quickly soured when allegations emerged regarding a technical rule breach concerning the substitution windows used, throwing the entire result into serious doubt.