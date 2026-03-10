Imago
Ex-Real Madrid & Inter star's shock fourth tier debut turns into nightmare as new club face points deduction over substitution controversy
Sneijder's return clouded by rule breach allegations
According to Algemeen Dagblad, Sneijder’s highly-anticipated return to the pitch has been hit by immediate drama. The 41-year-old former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker made his debut for OSM’75, a Dutch fourth-tier amateur side, on Saturday.
Over 1,000 spectators flocked to Sportpark Fazantenkamp to see the 134-cap Netherlands international in action. However, the celebratory mood following their hard-fought victory was quickly soured when allegations emerged regarding a technical rule breach concerning the substitution windows used, throwing the entire result into serious doubt.
- AFP
Focus'07 demand action from Dutch football association
The controversy centres on the exact number of substitution windows utilised during the match. While amateur regulations strictly allow for a specific number of changes, it is alleged that OSM’75 boss Berry van Wijk used four separate moments to bring on players, which is one more than the three permitted windows.
Focus’07 coach Niells Bosch confirmed his club took official action after reviewing the game footage. Bosch stated: "To be frank, it went completely unnoticed by me, but I heard about it after the match. Based on the images, I came to the same conclusion, and we have raised this with the KNVB."
Manager defends strategy amidst points deduction fears
A spokesperson for the KNVB noted that the official disciplinary process must be followed before any sanctions are handed down. If the opponent's protest is upheld, OSM’75 could lose the three points that had brilliantly moved them within two points of the top of the league table.
Despite the brewing storm, Van Wijk remains hopeful the victory will stand without penalty. "I have not seen the images back yet and cannot recall all the substitutions," he said. "It is probably a misunderstanding, because we changed a player with a head wound. Afterwards, the referee said nothing about it."
- AFP
Veteran midfielder reflects on bittersweet amateur debut
Sneijder addressed the tense situation during a television appearance on Ziggo, staying optimistic despite the bureaucratic headache following his 20-minute cameo. The veteran commented: "One of the substitutions was, according to our trainer, because of a head injury, and then it is allowed. Maybe there is a case of miscommunication."
He admitted the physical toll was higher than expected, given his recent travels from Los Angeles. However, Sneijder added: "Football remains the best game, so if you can do that, why would you let it go? It will be sour if that protest is granted, although I had a fun afternoon anyway."
Advertisement