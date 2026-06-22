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Ex-Man Utd & Monaco striker Anthony Martial eyeing Ligue 1 homecoming transfer after agreeing to terminate contract with Liga MX outfit Monterrey
A nightmare stint in North America ends early
The French striker, whose contract with Monterrey was originally set to run until 2027, has reached a mutual agreement to rescind his deal following what can only be described as a disappointing spell in Liga MX.
The 30-year-old’s experience in Mexico proved to be a genuine cross to bear. Having arrived last September following a brief spell with AEK Athens, the former United goalscorer never managed to impose himself in the colours of the Rayados. With a meagre return of just one goal and three assists in 20 appearances, the forward quickly became a lightning rod for criticism in the country.
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Martial pushes for Ligue 1 homecoming
Martial is surveying the market with one very clear objective: a return to the French top flight. Convinced that he still possesses the necessary qualities to compete in Ligue 1, his entourage has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to find a suitable suitor.
According to Foot Mercato, his name has been offered to several sporting directors across France as soon as his termination in Mexico was made official. However, there is a significant hurdle to overcome; the player’s salary expectations and his dwindling statistics over the last few seasons have naturally cooled the interest of several potential clubs.
Nice emerge as potential destination
As it stands, Nice are the only club not to have completely closed the door on this market opportunity. They are proceeding with caution and must first trim their squad and reduce their overall wage bill before they can seriously consider such an operation. It remains to be seen if the Allianz Riviera will become the stage for his comeback.
It has been 11 years since his sensational departure from Monaco to Manchester United as one of Europe's most promising attacker.
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Martial's fall from grace
The 2015 Golden Boy winner became the most expensive teenager in world football when moving to Old Trafford from Monaco for an initial £36 million ($48m) in 2015. He spent nine years tied to the Red Devils, making 317 appearances and scoring 90 goals. More was expected from him in England, with a gradual tumble down the pecking order at United being taken.
That led to a loan spell at Sevilla, being taken in during the 2021-22 campaign before leaving on a permanent basis for AEK Athens in 2024 as a free agent. Just one season was spent in Greece, with the opportunity to head for Mexico being embraced in September 2025.