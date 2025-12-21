'I made such a bond' - Jesse Lingard reflects on FC Seoul journey and says he is 'open' to new opportunities ahead of January transfer window

While he never complained, Lingard was surprised by the facilities which greeted him upon his move to FC Seoul. The six-time K League 1 champions do not have a canteen at their training ground, meaning players have to go out for their own lunch. There is also a lack of under-soil heating at both the training ground and the club’s Seoul World Cup Stadium, while there are no seats in the dressing room.

“If it’s snowing or icy, you can’t train,” Lingard said. “You just have to do gym or run on the Astroturf. We had to do that in the last few weeks of the season because of the cold. We also had a game at the stadium last year where it was freezing and the whole of the left side of the pitch was like ice. We had to play most of the football on the right-hand side.”

And lifting the lid on how he was able to communicate with team-mates and club staff, Lingard - who describes his Korean as “good” - added: “Most of the players could speak good English. The manager, Kim Gi-dong, spoke to me through a translator, although in the second year he got a few English words.

“But d’you know what? My Korean was good. I learned off a young player called Ham Sun-woo. When I joined up for my first pre-season, he’d come to my room. He couldn’t speak English but he was there, trying my hats on, looking at my watch. He had a good energy, a good vibe about him and we just clicked.

“At first, we’d speak through the translator but he’d pick up little words that I would say and I’d pick up his words in Korean. That’s how I learned – just through him. And he learned English through me. Eventually we’d be able to go for dinner by ourselves because we could communicate with each other.

“I’ve got a few stories from dinners out and I remember one from when I first got there and I went to eat with a couple of the young players. Their culture is that they always wait for the oldest person at the table to start eating first. So, my food didn’t come and theirs was there and they’re not eating. I was telling them: ‘Eat. Mine is coming.’ And they were like: ‘No, we can’t.’ I could literally leave my food, not touch it and they wouldn’t be able to touch theirs. That was a shock to me.”