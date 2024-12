Memphis Depay has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are his inspiration when it comes to free-kicks after scoring a stunner for Corinthians.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Memphis nets thunderbolt for Corinthians

Says free-kick goal is "one of the best of his career"

Has been inspired by Ronaldo and Neymar Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱