Aditya Gokhale

Ex-Man Utd star Brandon Williams receives 14 month suspended prison sentence and ordered to 180 hours of community service over dangerous driving charge

B. WilliamsManchester UnitedPremier League

Former Manchester United Brandon Williams has received a 14-month suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving at speeds of over 160 kmph.

  • Williams handed 14-month suspended jail term
  • Crashed his car at speeds of over 160 kmph
  • Ordered to undertake 180 hours of community service
