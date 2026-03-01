Ex-Chelsea star brands Pedro Neto an 'idiot' for costly red card vs Arsenal

Club captain Reece James also addressed the fallout from the defeat, acknowledging that the team’s inability to keep 11 players on the pitch is a significant hurdle. While the Blues showed flashes of quality, particularly through James' dangerous set-piece deliveries, the numerical deficit made the closing stages an uphill battle. The skipper admitted that the frequency of these incidents is a major concern that needs to be addressed behind closed doors immediately.

James explained the situation honestly to Sky Sports: "We’ve spoken about it, it’s come up a number of times, every time it’s someone different, not the same player. Internally we need to review and keep improving. It’s a problem, we are playing in the toughest league in the world, you play against top or bottom 11 v 11 it’s tough, 11 v 10 is even harder no matter who you are playing. I have no doubt in the team and staff, it didn’t go our way today but we need to regroup and go again."