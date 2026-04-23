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Ex-Brazil star insists Neymar 'not at the level he needs to be' for 2026 World Cup
Rai voices fitness concerns
The debate surrounding Neymar’s role in the Brazil national team has intensified following comments from 1994 World Cup winner Rai. Speaking on the French programme Rothen S'enflamme, the former Brazil and PSG midfielder suggested that the 34-year-old forward is currently struggling to maintain the physical standards necessary for elite international football.
While acknowledging the impact Neymar can have, Rai was blunt about the player's current physical state. "If he comes, he'll have an impact on the team," Rai stated. "[Carlo] Ancelotti is gauging the players to see what they think. He's a shrewd coach; he'll know how to tell if Neymar is a positive influence on the team. He's not at his best; he's had a lot of physical problems. He can't get back to his top form; he's lost speed. Of course, he still makes great passes - he's a star - but I think right now he's not at the level he needs to be."
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The long road to recovery
Neymar's journey over the last few years has been defined more by time on the treatment table than brilliance on the pitch. After a high-profile move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in 2023, his tenure in the Middle East was ruined by a devastating knee injury suffered during a South American World Cup qualifier for Brazil against Uruguay in October 2023. That appearance remains his most recent outing for the national team. A return to boyhood club Santos in January 2025 has done little to restore his fortunes.
In nine outings for Santos this term, Neymar has delivered four goals and four assists in league and continental action. However, his management remains cautious; he has missed several domestic fixtures as a precaution and recently underwent a regenerative surgical procedure using platelet-rich plasma to strengthen his joints and accelerate his return to peak condition.
Ancelotti’s selection headache
The arrival of Ancelotti as Brazil's head coach has brought a new level of scrutiny to the squad selection process. The Italian tactician has emphasised that only players in peak physical condition will be considered for the 2026 tournament in North America. This leaves Neymar in an uncertain position as he fights against time to prove his durability.
Ancelotti is expected to announce his final World Cup roster on May 18. Until then, the coaching staff will be watching Neymar's workload at Santos closely. Despite his status as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, the lack of match fitness at the highest level remains a decisive factor that could see the legendary No.10 left out of the squad entirely.
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Managing the workload at Santos
Currently, the focus for Neymar remains on finding consistency with Santos. Head coach Cuca has confirmed he will play no part in the team's next Serie A game against Bahia, in the hope that a rest will ensure he is fit for a crucial Copa Sudamericana meeting with San Lorenzo in Argentina. This delicate balancing act highlights the fragile nature of his current fitness levels.
For the Selecao, the dilemma is whether they can afford to bring a diminished version of their talisman. As Rai noted, while Neymar's vision and passing remain world-class, the loss of explosive speed in a modern, high-intensity game could be a liability. The footballing world now waits for May 18 to see if one of the game's greatest talents will have one last dance on the world stage.