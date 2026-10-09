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Adhe Makayasa

Ex-Barcelona star Ansu Fati nears Monaco return against Toulouse following injury layoff

A. Fati
Monaco
Monaco vs Toulouse
Toulouse
Ligue 1
Barcelona

Ansu Fati is closing in on his long-awaited return to competitive football for Monaco this weekend after overcoming a frustrating calf problem sustained during pre-season. The Spanish forward could make his first official appearance of the campaign against Toulouse at Stade Louis-II, handing his side a major boost ahead of a demanding fixture schedule.

  • Fati nears return at Monaco

    According toMundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old forward has targeted Saturday's home fixture against Toulouse as the stage for his official 2026-27 debut. A calf muscle strain sustained during pre-season prompted the medical staff to take a cautious approach, delaying his comeback until after the international break. His presence in the matchday squad now hinges on final clearance from the coaching staff to ensure he returns with zero risk of a relapse.

  • imago-sport-1080827153.jpgNews Images

    Encouraging signs in Pisa friendly

    Encouraging signs over his fitness first emerged on October 3, when Monaco confirmed he had featured in a friendly against Pisa. The former Barcelona forward started and played the opening 45 minutes of a 2-0 win secured by Folarin Balogun's penalty and a Mika Biereth strike. That run-out proved his recovery was firmly on track following weeks of individual rehabilitation.

  • Luis manages expectations for Spanish star

    Reflecting on that run-out in comments cited by Nice-Matin, Filipe Luis praised Fati's knack for creating danger whenever receiving possession near the box. However, the Brazilian tactician pointed out that the forward must still refine his off-the-ball movement to exploit attacking spaces properly. That cautious stance mirrors the tailored training regimes also handed to Balogun, Takumi Minamino, and Mohammed Salisu to rebuild their sharpness safely.


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  • imago-sport-1077107960.jpgPRESSE SPORTS

    Fresh start away from Catalonia

    Monaco turned his loan into a permanent deal in the summer of 2026 after he scored 12 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions last season. Putting recurrent fitness issues behind him remains vital if he is to fulfil the immense promise shown during his emergence from La Masia. With a testing fixture list ahead, earning regular minutes under Luis will be crucial to cementing his resurgence.

Ligue 1
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Monaco
ASM
Toulouse crest
Toulouse
TFC