Ex-Arsenal winger thinks he knows who Mikel Arteta would prefer to sign between Kingsley Coman & Nico Williams as he offers transfer advice to Gunners boss

Arsenal are set to sign a winger this summer, with ex-Gunner Jermaine Pennant advising head coach Mikel Arteta on who should be prioritised.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal tipped to bolster attack this summer

Have been linked with Nico Williams and Kingsley Coman

Ex-Gunner Pennant offers transfer advice to Arteta Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱