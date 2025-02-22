Manchester United GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Relegation' trends on X as Everton fans taunt Man Utd with brutal 'going down' chants after watching woeful Red Devils fall apart at Goodison Park

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueEverton vs Manchester UnitedEverton

Everton fans start brutal "going down" chants with "relegation" trending on X as the Toffees dismantle Manchester United at Goodison Park.

  • Man Utd trailing 2-0 at half-time against Everton
  • Beto & Doucoure score past leaky United defence
  • Everton fans sing "going down" chants to add salt to injury
