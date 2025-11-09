Everton star buys protection dog to keep family safe as Premier League footballers find new ways to increase home security

Several Premier League footballers are turning to former MMA fighters to provide security for their homes following a series of robberies in Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle’. A number of players and celebrities living in Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and Prestbury have been targets of theft and arson, leading to a number of players seeking greater protection.

The affluent area in north-west England has been attracting star footballers from some of the league’s biggest clubs for many years now. Players from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have made Cheshire their home while they were contracted to the clubs, but following a number of crimes committed in the area, it is starting to lose its reputation as a haven for the wealthy and famous.

In December 2023, Everton loanee Grealish was the victim of a £1 million burglary in which criminals stole jewellery. The incident happened just months after the winger won the treble with City. It left Grealish feeling "absolutely distraught" as he later wrote on social media: "This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt. I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate. The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to people’s lives."

Similarly, another former City star Raheem Sterling has also been the target of robberies.