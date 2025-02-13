Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Everton front-of-shirt sponsor giving up license in Great Britian following investigation into porn advert - with Toffees set to be served stern warning by Gambling Commission

EvertonPremier LeagueLeicesterNottingham Forest

Everton’s front-of-shirt sponsor has reportedly decided to withdraw operations in Great Britain following an investigation by the Gambling Commission.

  • Stake in trouble in the UK following controversial advert
  • The Gambling Commission is investigating the Australian firm
  • Everton likely to continue their partnership with Stake
