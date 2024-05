This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Evergreen Lionel Messi still ‘dazzles’ Argentina team-mates in training – with World Cup winner playing with a smile again following MLS move to Inter Miami Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerArgentinaInter Miami CFCristian RomeroTottenhamCopa America Lionel Messi may be 36 years of age with seemingly nothing left to achieve, but he continues to “dazzle” Argentina team-mates in training. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Most-decorated player in history

Showing no sign of slowing down

Trophies up for grabs in 2024 Article continues below