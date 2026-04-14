€25 million for 26 professional appearances: BVB are closing in on a rising star from the Portuguese league

According to Maisfutebol, Ba is not the only young defender from the Portuguese league on BVB’s radar; Bastien Meupiyou (20) of CD Alverca is also said to be in the running. His contract runs until 2028.

Nico Schlotterbeck’s recent contract extension resolved one defensive issue for Borussia Dortmund, but Niklas Süle’s expected free transfer exit this summer means another centre-back is likely to arrive. Rumours also link Marcos Senesi (28) of AFC Bournemouth and former Borussia Dortmund youth product Aron Anselmino (20, on loan at Racing Strasbourg from Chelsea).

Speaking ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac admitted he is monitoring Anselmino’s situation: “Sometimes I check how Strasbourg have played or whether he’s even featured. That’s quite normal. It does pain me, though, that he doesn’t play as often as he used to, or as often as he would have done with us.”



