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History makers! The Esposito brothers equal 111-year Italian national team record in dominant win over Turkey
Attacking duo write Azzurri history
Mancini's decision to start Pio and Sebastiano together delivered a historic milestone as Italy swept aside Turkey 4-1 in the Nations League. It marked the first time two brothers were named in the Azzurri's starting XI since Aldo and Luigi Cevenini featured against Switzerland back in 1915. In doing so, the pairing also ended a 24-year wait since Filippo and Simone Inzaghi famously shared the pitch for 11 minutes against England in November 2000.
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Family pride fuels senior breakthrough
The Espositos have now written their names into Azzurri lore as the first family to see three brothers represent the senior national side. Eldest brother Salvatore led the way with his senior debut under Mancini against England in 2022, setting a benchmark for his younger siblings. Discussing his determination to follow suit, Sebastiano recently joked: "After Salva and Pio, if I hadn't made it to the national team, I wouldn't have forgiven myself."
Mancini claims first comeback win
The commanding away display earned Mancini his first win since returning to the Azzurri dugout, following an opening defeat against Belgium. First-half goals from Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi, and debutant Michael Kayode put the visitors in total control before Pio added a rebound header after the break.
Italy had not won an away match by three or more goals since a 3-0 victory over Bosnia on November 15, 2019. Crucially, the Azzurri are back to winning ways with Mancini at the helm for the first time since defeating the Netherlands 3-2 on June 18, 2023, ending a 1,198-day wait.
- AFP
Positive momentum eases qualification heartbreak
This convincing performance offers Mancini's side a timely lift as they look to turn the page on consecutive World Cup qualification failures. Claiming three vital points on the road restores momentum ahead of a demanding Nations League campaign that leaves little room for complacency. For Turkey, meanwhile, a bruising home defeat met by loud jeers from their supporters leaves manager Vincenzo Montella under mounting pressure after back-to-back losses.
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