Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A TIMGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Escort website offers to pay £500k per month to convince Paul Pogba to make shock Corinthians move amid Man City transfer rumours

P. PogbaCorinthiansManchester CityTransfersSerie A

A Brazilian escort website has offered to help Corinthians to sign Paul Pogba next year amid his transfer links to Manchester City.

  • Escort website wants to help Corinthians sign Pogba
  • Frenchman can return to action in March
  • Currently a free agent after Juventus departure
