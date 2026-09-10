'Hat-trick hero... but still complaining?!' – Why Ermedin Demirovic refused to celebrate properly after 12-minute blitz

Ermedin Demirovic delivered a masterclass in clinical finishing as VfB Stuttgart marked the 133rd anniversary of their founding with a 3-1 victory over Viking FK. The Bosnian international scored all three goals at the MHP Arena to hand Sebastian Hoeness' side an ideal start to their Champions League league phase.

Stuttgart overcame a hesitant opening period to dominate proceedings, with Demirovic breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute.

Although Zlatko Tripic equalised two minutes later on the counter, Demirovic struck twice more before the interval to seal the three points.